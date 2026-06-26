Bristol Glen unveils renovations honoring longtime supporter

Residents, staff, community leaders and supporters gathered on Monday afternoon to celebrate two milestones at Bristol Glen, the senior living home’s 25th anniversary and the completion of a major renovation project made possible by a gift from one of its most devoted supporters.

The June 23 celebration marked the completion of the Bristol Glen “refresh,” a renovation of several central gathering spaces throughout the community.

During the event, Jim Roberts, president of United Methodist Communities (UMC), which Bristol Glen is a part of, announced that Bristol Glen’s “Main Street” corridor would be permanently renamed Barbara Harris Boulevard in honor of longtime resident and board member, Barbara L. Harris. ”We thought long and hard about an appropriate way to honor Barbara and keep her legacy alive here at Bristol Glen,” Roberts said. “Today, we are officially renaming that to Barbara Harris Boulevard.”

Bristol Glen, located in Newton, opened its doors 25 years ago and has become a cornerstone of senior living in Sussex County. The anniversary celebration highlighted both the community’s history and its commitment to investing in the future care of its residents.

In addition to the newly renovated and renamed Main Street, Bristol Glen saw improvements with an updated storefront, refreshed Town Hall gathering space, a redesigned library and an expanded cafe area.

Anna Burke said the project reflects the organization’s continued focus on creating a welcoming environment for residents.

“As we celebrate Bristol Glen’s 25th anniversary, this refresh is a powerful reminder of UMC and UMC Foundation’s commitment to creating communities that truly feel like home,” Burke said. “Barbara Harris’ generosity ensures that our residents, today and tomorrow, can enjoy beautiful, welcoming spaces that nurture connection and joy.”

The renovations were made possible through support from the UMC Foundation and the significant legacy gift left by Harris following her death in June 2023.

Harris’ connection to Bristol Glen spanned decades. Before becoming a resident herself, she served on the UMC Board for 18 years and helped raise funds for Bristol Glen.

“From everything I’ve heard about Barbara, is that she was someone who had a great spirit and valued philanthropy and, maybe more specifically, giving back. And I’m sure most of you who knew Barbara know that to be true. Her generous gift will not only benefit the residents, the staff, the guests and friends, but those who have chosen to make this [Bristol Glen] your home.”

Roberts shared during his speech that Harris’ legacy will extend beyond Newton, helping fund future improvements at UMC locations throughout New Jersey.

Roberts also invited members of Harris’ church family and close friends to the front of the gathering, specifically recognizing Dean and Laura Livingston for their efforts in helping ensure Harris’ wishes were carried out after her passing.

Mark Lenhard, president and CEO of UMC and the UMC Foundation, said the renovation project reflects the organization’s broader mission to invest in residents and enhance their quality of life. “This is a commitment to our residents, to their families and to our teammates who we’re here to serve,” Lenhard said.

Lenhard emphasized that, as a nonprofit organization, UMC is able to reinvest resources directly back into its communities.

Lenhard described the renovation as intentional rather than simply cosmetic, saying each space was designed to encourage what the organization refers to as “abundant life.”

Marilyn Fuchs, president of the Resident Council at Bristol Glen, expressed her gratitude in three words: friendship, comfort and beauty. She added that the staff and board at UMC and Bristol Glen have been caring for their residents with continued respect for the past 25 years.

“They work here, but we live here and that’s how they treat us,” Fuchs said.