DDB Contracting completes mezzanine renovation for Oakland lighting company

DDB Contracting has completed a 4,000-square-foot mezzanine renovation at the headquarters of Amerlux, a manufacturer of architectural lighting.

The 12-week project involved a full reconfiguration of the existing mezzanine layout under a design-build approach, with DDB managing both design direction and construction.

The renovation was completed while Amerlux’s Oakland facility remained operational, requiring careful scheduling and coordination to minimize disruptions to daily operations. DDB officials said the design-build process helped streamline decision-making, maintain the project timeline and meet budget requirements.

”We’re proud to have delivered a workspace that keeps pace with how Amerlux’s team operates today,” said Eddie Albanese, senior vice president West of DDB Contracting.

Amerlux, a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, has been providing specification-grade architectural lighting solutions for architects, designers and facility managers since 1984.

Founded in 1987, DDB Contracting is a family-owned, full-service general contractor serving clients throughout New Jersey, New York and across the United States.