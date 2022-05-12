Local ShopRite employees to appear on Cheerios boxes

In honor of RoNetco ShopRite’s annual “Partners in Caring” program, which provides funds to hunger-fighting charities, employees from four local ShopRites are being honored for their fundraising efforts by adorning a special-edition Cheerios box, some of which might seem familiar.

A few of the local faces you might notice on this special edition box include: Ananda Pierce of Hamburg, Sue Van Vleet of Lafayette, George Yaple of Stanhope, Becki Frankosky of Blairstown, Cherie Hudson of Stockholm, Kayla Steele of Dingmans Ferry, Alex Rufo of Hamburg, Ben DeMott of Wantage, and Janet Tanski of Wantage.

These employees hail from the ShopRites of Franklin, Sparta, Newton, and Byram. In particular, ShopRite of Newton earned the number one spot during this annual fundraiser.

In addition to our local stores, employees from stores in Flanders, Succasunna and Mansfield were also honored on Cheerios boxes with the theme of “Ending Hunger Together.” The ShopRite stores raised a total of $127,000 in 2021, bringing the total for all ShopRites over the last 21 years to more than $50 million dollars to aid the local food pantries in our communities.

“Every day, people from every community utilize the services of their local food pantries. Beneficiaries range from your standard food pantry or soup kitchen to child care centers, women’s shelters, pet shelter and everything in between. Simply put, if you are committed to ending hunger, we will do it with you, together.” said Cathie Miller, consumer affairs coordinator at RoNetco.

On top of the ShopRite stores’ contributions, RoNetco Supermarkets, Inc. donated another $30,000 to the NORWESCAP Food Bank after the unveiling ceremony. The food bank distributes over 2,000,000 pounds of food annually to pantries, shelters, soup kitchens, on-site feeding programs, childcare centers, senior centers, and programs for the disabled in Hunterdon, Sussex & Warren counties.

“Given the circumstances presented to us over the last two years, no one would be surprised if the fundraising lacked or dipped. But not our ShopRite stores! With the support of our associates and customers, ShopRite stores raised over $1 million during this contest period! RoNetco stores are the ones we celebrate today, with all stores raising an incredible $127,697.42! RoNetco associates never lost sight of our goal, to donate as much as possible to our food banks to help in the fight against food insecurity,” said Steve Hildner, community relations administrator at Wakefern Food Corp.