Newton couple opens drive-thru cookie and coffee shop

The smell of cookies drifts from a new cookie and coffee shop on Main Street in Newton.

Anthony Davis and his wife, Lindsey Davis, of Green Township, opened Davis Cookie after a late-night conversation about Lindsey’s homemade cookies.

Lindsey said, “I could sell these, and Anthony’s response was, “And I would buy them.”

Anthony Davis began ordering equipment and searching for a location. The couple leased a former drive-thru farm stand in a Newton plaza.

“It had been deserted for a while,” they said, “So we started the process of renting in November of 2024, got the keys in January of 2025 and opened in May of 2025.”

Friends helped prepare the building, and a painter redesigned the exterior. The shop operates as both a drive-thru and walk-up location and includes outdoor games.

“Welcome to your new favorite drive-thru cookie and coffee spot,” Lindsey said, “At our cozy cookie café, we’re baking up joy, big cookies, decadent brownies, premium espresso, iced teas, creamy ice cream, and so much more. Everything is made with love, served with a smile, and perfect for a sweet pick-me-up on the go. Drive through or walk up and hang out on our patio. We’ve got music, games, and good vibes waiting for you. It’s the perfect place to chill, snack, and smile.”

Joann Ciancitto, manager of corporate partnership for the Sussex County Miners, said the team partnered with the business during the 2025 season.

“It was very interesting when I saw the business with the cookies painted on the building, I thought it would be great to get together and see how the Miners could help them promote their brand,” she said. “We had a meeting to see if they could do anything with the stadium.”

The partnership includes a cookie giveaway during one inning of each home game.

“The kids go nuts and have come to anticipate it so Mike walks around the promenade holding the cookie in the air while the kids flock to follow him,” Ciancitto said. “Then, one lucky child gets the cookie. We’re all set to do it again this year and it’s truly a fan favorite.”

Sandra Diglio, deputy mayor of Newton, said she supports the business.

“I think their products are excellent, and everyone is so nice,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed their various cookies and some of their coffee and it’s delicious. Another thing that stands out about Davis Cookie is their dedication to both their business and the community. They have fantastic work ethic.”

The couple’s son, Anthony Davis Jr., 7, is a student at the Green School. Classmates call him “The Cookie Man.”

Davis Cookie offers seasonal items, including heart-shaped cookies for Valentine’s Day, and hosts events such as movie nights and ballet performances. The shop plans to add protein cookies and lattes this spring.

The Davises previously owned an exotic pet business. Lindsey Davis worked for Louis Vuitton, and Anthony Davis is the East Coast regional manager at Safe Haven ADT.

“We take everything about the business very seriously,” Anthony Davis said. “We even flew in a coffee specialist from Italy to teach us the proper technique and temperatures to make the best Italian coffee.”

“We’re passionate about this business and put our hearts and souls into it and the Newton community,” Lindsey said.