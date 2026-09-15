Raíces Colombianas celebrates grand opening

Raíces Colombianas recently celebrated its grand opening in Newton, marking the beginning of a new chapter for owner Hector Echeverri and his effort to share Colombian culture and cuisine with the community.

The restaurant officially opened its doors Sept. 2 at 144 Spring St. in Newton.

For Echeverri, the restaurant represents more than a new business. He said it fulfills a dream and provides an opportunity to share Colombian traditions, hospitality and food with the community he now calls home.

The grand opening was attended by members of the Newton Fire Dept. and Police Dept., as well as representatives of the town. Echeverri expressed his gratitude for their presence and for the work they do to serve and protect the community.

Raíces Colombianas offers a variety of Colombian dishes, including meats, empanadas, arepas, rice, fish, desserts, bakery items and coffee. Echeverri said the food is prepared using traditional recipes and techniques passed down through generations.

Echeverri hopes the restaurant will become more than a place to eat. He envisions it as a gathering place where families and neighbors can come together and where residents can discover Colombian cuisine and culture.

He also plans to become an active member of the Newton community by supporting local events, creating job opportunities and building relationships with residents, local organizations and municipal departments.

Echeverri said he hopes every person who visits Raíces Colombianas feels at home and leaves with the memory of a good meal and “a little piece of Colombia in their heart.”