Taste of Newton brings together local restaurants, food lovers

The community gathered on Spring Street on Sept. 14 for the annual Taste of Newton, a celebration of local food, businesses and the town’s growing reputation as a destination for food lovers.

The event featured samples from more than 30 local restaurants and vendors, giving attendees an opportunity to sample a variety of dishes while discovering new eateries and revisiting local favorites.

With one ticket, guests could stroll from vendor to vendor and sample a wide range of food offerings.

Beyond the food, the event provided an opportunity for residents and visitors to support local restaurants, vendors and small businesses while enjoying time in the community.

Organizers encouraged attendees to bring their appetites and make a day of the event.

The Taste of Newton highlighted the variety of dining options available in the community while bringing together local businesses and the residents they serve.