Wild West City opens season with Spring Bonanza

Wild West City will open for the 2026 season on weekends beginning May 2-3, kicking off with its annual Spring Bonanza featuring live entertainment and interactive attractions.

The Old West-themed park, modeled after an 1880s Dodge City, offers visitors a mix of live-action shows, historical exhibits and family-friendly activities. Attractions include a stagecoach and train ride, a chuck wagon, mini golf and a recreated saloon.

Guests can encounter characters such as Doc Holliday, Billy the Kid and a town marshal while exploring the park’s main street. Weekend programming may also include cavalry demonstrations, Civil War encampments and other historical reenactments.

Spring Bonanza highlights include short skits, interactive performances and hands-on experiences such as gold panning at Egan’s Gold Mine, blacksmith demonstrations and visits to a one-room schoolhouse. The park also features a Cowboy Corral roping activity and an expanded Native American village.

Dining options include the Golden Nugget Saloon, while visitors may also bring their own food and picnic on the grounds.

Wild West City has operated for more than six decades and continues to offer seasonal events throughout the year, including themed weekends, live music in the summer and special celebrations such as Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Scout events.

The park will transition to daily operations beginning July 2. Tickets are available online, and group events, including birthdays and private celebrations, can be scheduled.