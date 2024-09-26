140 run in Branchville 5K

Nearly 140 people took part in the third annual Branchville 5K on Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Selective Insurance recreation fields.

The event, which included a Kiddos Fun Run, was sponsored by the Fund Racing Alliance.

Proceeds support the Mental Health Association in Newton.

Kyle Morsell, 17, of Branchville won the 5K with a time of 20:41.91.

He was followed by Tim Carrollo, 31, of Sussex in second place with a time of 23:30.72 and Mario Rodriguez, 42, of Stanhope in third place.

The top three female finishers were Melissa Van Wingerden, 27, of Augusta in 23:38.07 (sixth overall); Heather Freeland, 37, of Sussex in 25:23.33 (11th overall); and June Pecoriello, 15, of Branchville in 26:54.13 (16th overall).