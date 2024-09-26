x
140 run in Branchville 5K

Branchville /
| 26 Sep 2024 | 09:51
    The third annual Branchville 5K begins Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Selective Insurance recreation fields. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    The third annual Branchville 5K, sponsored by the Fund Racing Alliance, supports the Mental Health Association in Newton. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Kyle Morsell, 17, of Branchville wins the 5K with a time of 20:41.91.
    Tim Carrollo, 31, of Sussex places second with a time of 23:30.72.
    140 run in Branchville 5K
    Mark Hennion, 54, of Branchville finishes seventh with a time of 24:08.82.
    The event includes a Kiddos Fun Run a half-hour before the 5K.
    Kyle Morsell.
Nearly 140 people took part in the third annual Branchville 5K on Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Selective Insurance recreation fields.

The event, which included a Kiddos Fun Run, was sponsored by the Fund Racing Alliance.

Proceeds support the Mental Health Association in Newton.

Kyle Morsell, 17, of Branchville won the 5K with a time of 20:41.91.

He was followed by Tim Carrollo, 31, of Sussex in second place with a time of 23:30.72 and Mario Rodriguez, 42, of Stanhope in third place.

The top three female finishers were Melissa Van Wingerden, 27, of Augusta in 23:38.07 (sixth overall); Heather Freeland, 37, of Sussex in 25:23.33 (11th overall); and June Pecoriello, 15, of Branchville in 26:54.13 (16th overall).