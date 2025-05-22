3 running for 2 council seats in Stanhope

Three Republicans are running for two Borough Council seats in the June 10 primary: Najib Iftikhar, Diana Kuncken and Scott Wachterhauser.

Kuncken is a former mayor and longtime council member, and Wachterhauser is seeking re-election to a second term. Iftikhar, a former school board member, has run for a council seat previously.

Democrat Daniel Smith also filed to run for the Borough Council in the Nov. 4 election.

Here are the primary candidates’ statements:

NAJIB IFTIKHAR

Why are you running for the Borough Council?

I am running for Borough Council because I believe in service-driven leadership and the power of listening to our community.

Having served as a member of the Board of Education and currently serving on the Land Use Committee - appointments made by both the former and current mayor - I’ve gained valuable experience in governance, planning and addressing local needs. These roles have allowed me to work directly on key issues, such as education, infrastructure and responsible development.

I am deeply committed to getting to know our residents personally and learning about the issues that matter most to them. I want to be a voice that listens, leads with transparency and ensures that community concerns shape the decisions we make at the council level.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) Open communication and community engagement: I will prioritize regular communication with residents through various forums, listening sessions and digital outreach. I want to ensure every resident has the opportunity to share their concerns and ideas. I will push for more transparent and interactive communication between the council and residents. It’s time to update how we engage with the community, making it easier for people to be heard and involved.

2) Smart and sustainable development: With my experience on the Land Use Committee, I understand the importance of balancing growth with preserving the character of our town. I will advocate for development that meets community needs while maintaining responsible planning.

3) Support for education and youth programs: Building on my experience with the Board of Education, I will continue to champion strong partnerships between the borough and our schools as well as work on expanding support for youth development, recreation and family services.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I bring a unique combination of experience, commitment and approachability. My service on both the Board of Education and the Land Use Committee demonstrates a strong record of public involvement and a deep understanding of how our local systems function. I’ve worked with educators, families, local leaders and developers to find common ground and move initiatives forward.

What sets me apart is my readiness to embrace change. I’m not interested in doing things the way they’ve always been done. I want to bring fresh thinking to the council, grounded in listening to residents, and making smart, community-centered decisions.

I’m here to lead with purpose, to collaborate with transparency, and to help shape a stronger, more forward-moving town for all of us.

DIANA KUNCKEN

Why are you running for the Borough Council?

I have proudly served the Borough of Stanhope for many years as a councilwoman and a former mayor.

I am proud of the things we have been able to do, but there is work yet to be done; I feel I can be helpful in continuing that work.

I remain committed to working on behalf of Stanhope.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) Continue to deal with the ongoing challenges of affordable housing.

2) Work to find and bring new sources of revenue into the borough.

3) We stretch a tax dollar as far as we can and I will continue to keep a watchful eye on spending and debt service so we can continue to provide the services our residents enjoy and deserve.

4) Continue our efforts to provide better communication to our residents so they can receive correct information in a more timely manner.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I have deep roots in the community, and decades of public service have given me the knowledge, experience and steady leadership that Stanhope needs.

Along with understanding how local government works, I also know the history behind decisions we have made and have always worked to ensure that Stanhope continues to be a great place to live, raise a family and retire.

I have a strong work ethic, work well with others, rarely miss a meeting and actively participate in nearly every borough event.

Background and qualifications:

I am a longtime resident and my late husband and I raised our two sons here. Both are alumni of Stanhope School and Lenape Valley High School.

I hold a bachelor’s degree from Montclair State College and I am a retired teacher.

I have served several times as council president and am the longtime chair of public safety. I have been on the negotiating committees for labor contracts with the Police Department and Department of Public Works.

More recently, I served on the committee that successfully negotiated a new dispatch contract with Sparta, resulting in a savings for the borough.

SCOTT WACHTERHAUSER

Why are you running for the Borough Council?

I am running for re-election for the Stanhope Borough Council, where I have served for the past two years.

The reason I decided to run, both then and now, is because I believe that Stanhope is a great community to live and raise a family in.

I am a believer in being honest and straightforward, willing to listen, and put in the work and effort so that goals can be accomplished.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) I want to ensure that Stanhope keeps its roots intact. The foundation that makes our community as great as it is should be recognized and maintained.

2) I want to ensure that movement forward respects this past in a way that maintains our community.

3) Lastly, the mayor and council have put forth a lot into upgrades in infrastructure, quality-of-life improvements and civic engagement, and I would like to keep that momentum going.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I am for an open and transparent government, especially at the local level. I believe that everyone who lives in Stanhope is my neighbor and I treat them as such and appreciate their opinions and concerns.

Gathering all relevant information and facts, and making an informed decision is what is important. Being present and engaged at the council meetings, Land Use Board meetings (where I am the council representative) as well as Stanhope events (Memorial Day parade, Family Fun Day, Cleanup Day, etc.) is an important part of community involvement.

Background and qualifications:

I have and continue to serve the residents of New Jersey as a law enforcement officer for more than 16 years, and I enjoy serving the residents of my now hometown as well.

I believe my objectiveness and willingness to listen to people has served me well in both of these positions in addition to being honest and straightforward with those whom I interact with.

I also enjoy supporting and working with local organizations that are important to our community and the success of our children.

I am always available to listen and talk more if anyone wishes to reach out to me.