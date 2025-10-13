3 running for 2 county commissioner seats

PHILIP DeSTEFANO

Why are you running for county commissioner?

I am running because I want to make a difference. It’s been more than 20 years since there was a voice from the Democratic side of the aisle on the Sussex County board.

I am recently retired, a local businessman and a community-minded individual who wants to make a difference.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) To see transparency in county funding.

2) Farmland preservation.

3) Food security for the elderly and less fortunate as well as care for the homeless.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

Availability, passion and a strong work ethic.

I understand what it means to be a leader, and I know how to get things done.

Background and qualifications:

I was a manager for a logistics company for 45 years, and I am the co-owner of the Branchville Koeikan Martial Arts School.

DAVID SILVERTHORNE

Why are you running for county commissioner?

I am running for Sussex County commissioner because, as a small-government fiscal conservative who has lived and raised a family here, I’ve seen firsthand how unchecked government overreach at every level leads to rising costs and a gradual erosion of personal freedoms.

I believe in responsible, practical leadership that protects affordability, preserves our freedoms, and ensures that Sussex County remains a great place for families to live and thrive.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) I will work to keep our county affordable and livable for everyone - from young families just starting out to seniors on fixed incomes who wish to remain in the community they love. Through sound fiscal management and careful planning, we can maintain both our quality of life and our independence.

2) I will continue to be accountable and accessible to our residents. As mayor of Frankford Township, I have always been present and responsive, listening to concerns and working collaboratively to find solutions. I intend to bring that same commitment to county government.

3) I will focus on improving government efficiency - delivering better services while driving down costs through innovation, collaboration and responsible budgeting.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

My background in engineering, experience as a small-business owner and many years in local government, including the last three as mayor, have equipped me to approach challenges with both analytical skill and practical experience.

Along with my running mate, Commissioner Jill Space, I am dedicated to keeping Sussex County government limited, accountable and affordable.

Together, we will continue to stand up for the values that make Sussex County strong, free and family-friendly - the kind of place we’re all proud to call home.

JILL SPACE

Why are you running for county commissioner?

I am running for a second term as county commissioner because Sussex County is a place I genuinely love.

I was raised in Franklin and Wantage. I still live in Wantage with my husband, Parker.

Running our family business has given me the skills necessary to serve as a county commissioner. I have made and can make tough decisions in county government.

I strongly believe in keeping Sussex County as affordable as possible while maintaining the level of services our taxpayers deserve.

I want to see my grandchildren grow up and live here just as I have.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) To keep Sussex County affordable for its residents by ensuring the county continues to remain fiscally responsible and that we continue to adhere to our debt management plan.

2) Transparency. I am committed to earning and retaining the trust of my constituents. I pride myself on being accessible. I am always a phone call or email away. Many stop by the zoo to speak to me in person.

3) Shared services. Since my first day as a county commissioner, I have emphasized the importance of strong partnerships. Whether it is with municipalities in the county, Sussex County Community College and other partner agencies, it is essential that we all collaborate to enhance the services available to our residents.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I feel fortunate to be running with Frankford Mayor Dave Silverthorne. I believe we are the best candidates because we are both fiscally conservative small-business owners. We both believe in smaller government. We both bring experience to the board.

Background and qualifications:

I have served Sussex County as commissioner since April 2022. I served as director last year and am serving as deputy director this year.