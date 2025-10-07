3 vying for 2 Stanhope council seats

Three candidates are running for two seats on the Stanhope Borough Council in the Nov. 4 election.

Scott Wachterhauser, who is running for a second term, and Steven Zampino are Republicans. Daniel Smith is a Democrat.

Wachterhauser and the late Diana Kuncken won the June 10 Republican primary in a three-way race with Najib Iftikhar, a former school board member.

Zampino was appointed to fill the open council seat left by Kuncken’s death in June.

DANIEL SMITH

Why are you running for election to the Borough Council?

Stanhope needs new voices to help us achieve a prosperous future.

I am raising my family here and want to leave a thriving town for them.

Stanhope is a great town, and I want to help us explore ways to be even better.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

We need to look at the programs and services we get for our high property taxes, attract and retain small businesses downtown, and look at our greenspaces to make Stanhope even better for families.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I bring investment in the town’s future and an analytical eye to problem-solving.

I believe in listening to our residents and working for their benefit.

My whole life has been devoted to service, and I take that mindset into every role I pursue.

Background and qualifications:

I am a quality assurance professional in health care, using my knowledge and skills to support adults and children with disabilities for almost 20 years.

I have a bachelor’s degree in sociology.

SCOTT WACHTERHAUSER

Why are you running for re-election to the Borough Council?

I am running for re-election to the Stanhope Borough Council, where I have served for the past two years.

The reason I decided to run, both then and now, is because I believe that Stanhope is a great community to live and raise a family in.

I am a believer in being honest and straightforward. I am always willing to listen and to put in the work and effort with people.

I also want to ensure that the everyone has their concerns heard and acknowledged. Taking the time to understand and discuss issues is an important part of our democratic process.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) I want to ensure that Stanhope keeps its roots intact. The foundation that makes our community as great as it is should be recognized and maintained.

2) I want to ensure that movement forward respects this past in a way that maintains our community.

3) Lastly, the mayor and council have put forth a lot into upgrades in infrastructure, quality-of-life improvements and civic engagement, and I would like to keep that momentum going to ensure we keep moving toward continual success as a community.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I am for an open and transparent government, especially at the local level.

I live in Stanhope with my family, and when I am tasked to make decisions, I look to the community for input. I believe that everyone who lives in Stanhope is my neighbor and I want to treat them as such and I appreciate their opinions and concerns.

Gathering all relevant information and facts and making an informed decision is what is important. Being present and engaged at meetings of the council (where I am chairman of the Public Safety Committee) and Land Use Board (where I am the council representative) as well as Stanhope events (Memorial Day Parade, Family Fun Day, Cleanup Day, Valley Road HSA Fall Festival, etc.) is an important part of community involvement.

I also moved forward the Hometown Heroes banner program, which had 16 Hometown Heroes displayed on Main Street as of Memorial Day, and we will have an additional nine Hometown Heroes displayed by Veterans Day this year.

Background and qualifications:

Deciding to move to Stanhope, raise my family here and have my child attend the Stanhope School District has been the wisest thing I have ever done.

I enjoy serving the residents of Stanhope in my position as a councilman as I believe this to be an extension of how I have and continue to serve the residents of the New Jersey as a law enforcement officer for more than 16 years.

I believe my objectiveness and willingness to listen to people has served me well in both of these positions in addition to being honest and straightforward with those whom I interact with.

I also enjoy supporting and working with local organizations that are important to our community and the success of our children.

STEVEN ZAMPINO

Why are you running for election to the Borough Council?

After retirement, I wanted to become more involved with my towns local government. The decisions we make should be based on the voices and opinions of our residents. I would like to be an integral part of that process.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

I would like to uphold and maintain the Borough Council’s stance on transparency, accountability and trust.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

After 17 years of loyal public service as a County Correctional Police Officer, I am looking forward to continuing to serve the public in a new role, on a more localized and personal level.

Background and qualifications:

I am a dedicated father of three young children, all attending school in Stanhope. We have lived here with my wonderful wife as a happy family for three years and look forward to remaining a part of our wonderful small community for many years to come.