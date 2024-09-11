9/11 ceremonies planned today

Sussex County Community College (SCCC) will host a ceremony marking the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the 9/11 Memorial on Connor Green.

The ceremony will include performances by bagpipe players from Sussex County and two bugle players. Local firefighters, police and EMS personnel are expected to attend.

The Newton Police Department, Police Benevolent Association Local 138, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5360 are organizing the event.

The VFW Post, 85 Mill St., Newton, will serve bagels and coffee after the ceremony. All are welcome to attend.

SCCC is at One College Hill Road, Newton.

Vernon will hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the Survivor Tree in front of the municipal building, 21 Church St.

A 9/11 Memorial Lights Service is planned at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the Franklin Pond Pavilion, 6 Cork Hill Road. The service will begin at dusk.