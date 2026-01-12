Branchville couple honored as Hometown Heroes

Branchville residents Jeanne and Brad Heinke were among the 20 local North Jersey residents recently honored by U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) for their dedication to improving the lives of their neighbors, families, and communities.

The Fifth District Hometown Heroes acknowledged contributions by first responders, veterans, volunteers, community leaders, and residents.

“Brad and I were truly surprised, honored, and totally overwhelmed,” remarked Jeanne Heinke. “To be among others from our district who have done so much for their hometowns was one of the most humbling experiences we have ever encountered. The day will be forever etched in our memories and hearts. This award has renewed our belief that we could not live long enough to give back enough.

Jeanne and Brad Heinke are long-time Branchville residents who founded the Branchville Scarecrows Event, an annual tradition that brings families, schools, and local businesses together while boosting the local economy. Both proudly call themselves “professional volunteers,” serving organizations like the Branchville Rotary, Sussex County Farm & Horse Show, Project Self-Sufficiency, and the Branchville Historical Society. Jeanne’s background as an award-winning teacher and Brad’s service in the U.S. Air Force reflect their deep commitment to education and country. Even after decades of service, giving back continues to bring them joy.

“Each day, our friends, family, and neighbors quietly go out and change lives through their service to others. They do it all without expecting any special recognition. They do it simply because it’s the right thing to do,” Gottheimer said. “When push comes to shove, we all want to help out. We have to remember that we are all Americans — our enemy isn’t one another. We all need to put our country and communities first, and that’s exactly what our Hometown Heroes do.”