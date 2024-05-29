Byram school board meets tonight

The Byram Township Board of Education has scheduled an emergency meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29.

According to the agenda, the board will vote on a $565,145 contract with Northeast Roof Maintenance for the Byram Lakes Elementary School roof restoration project.

That company submitted the lowest of two bids.

The district previously obtained grant funding from the state Department of Education for the project.

Superintendent John Fritzky also is scheduled to review options for the district under a school funding bill before the Legislature.

The meeting will be both in person in the STEAM room at Byram Lakes Elementary School, 11 Mansfield Drive, Stanhope, and online.

To access it online, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82424795295?pwd=yDTyqbIPdJ8GUJ1WSe7BDpx2QfQwLt.1

The meeting ID is 824 2479 5295 and the passcode is T2idyC

To access the meeting by phone, call 646-931-3860. The meeting ID is 824 2479 5295 and the passcode is 839954