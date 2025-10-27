x
Byram school hosts trunk or treat

Byram /
| 27 Oct 2025 | 04:20
    Nillen Gutierrez, Harper Brady and Callie Howard are shown at the Byram school trunk or treat. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    John Michael is dressed as a pirate. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Olivia Mortensen is a creepy clown ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Nathan Novack is wearing a baseball costume. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Jonathan Church posing with a gorilla character. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Damian, Daniel, Kelly and Harley Jodexnis are shown at the Byram school trunk or treat. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)

The Byram Township School hosted a trunk or treat on Oct. 18,