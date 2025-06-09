Inclusive playground opens

Residents and officials celebrated the opening of a completely inclusive playground Friday evening, June 6 at C.O. Johnson Park.

The playground, paid for with state Green Acres funds, is the first of its kind in Sussex County.

Unlike standard playgrounds that meet only the minimum requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), completely inclusive playgrounds are designed so children of all abilities, including those with physical, sensory, cognitive or social-emotional challenges, can play side by side.

They feature equipment and layouts that support a wide range of needs, such as ramps for wheelchair access to elevated structures, sensory play panels, adaptive swings, quiet zones for children with sensory sensitivities, and ground-level activities that encourage cooperative play.

“Byram is the first town in the area to have an inclusive playground,” said Mayor Alex Rubenstein. “Now children with challenges are not overlooked. They can identify this playground as a place that they may feel comfortable and cross the threshold to play.”

Byram resident Thea Heninger-Lowell attended the grand opening with her 7-year-old son, Aidan.

“This playground is an incredible opportunity for children of all abilities. It’s something the township can truly be proud of. It’s a chance for my son to play and interact with kids that he wouldn’t be able to before,” she said.

Fallen into disrepair

Rubenstein explained that the park’s playground had fallen into disrepair because of aging equipment and a lack of available replacement parts.

The new playground project was driven by public input and community collaboration, he said. “We put in the effort and went public with the idea, reaching out to the community to see if this was something they wanted.”

The response was overwhelmingly positive, with strong support from residents, the Parent-Teacher Association, Board of Education, Police Department and other local organizations, he said.

“This project is important because it reflects what we can accomplish when we work together for a common good, creating something lasting that benefits all children in our town,” he added.

The state Green Acres Program provided the funding, which Byram applied for in early 2024.

Several key factors helped the township secure the funds. First, it demonstrated widespread community support for the project. Second, C.O. Johnson Park was centrally located, easily accessible, and regularly used by both residents of Byram and of neighboring towns.

In addition, Byram’s application aligned with Jake’s Law, signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2018. The law encourages the creation of inclusive playgrounds.

Another issue was the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) requirement that the site’s soil was free from contamination.

Although the land had been used as a public park since the 1970s, officials had to trace its history further back. That took several months and showed that the land had been a farm, not a dump site or industrial location.

More than $400,000

Those factors helped Byram secure more than $400,000.

Sparta also has been awarded Green Acres funding for a similar playground.

Byram’s completely inclusive playground was designed by Ben Shaffer Recreation, based in Oak Ridge, a firm well-versed in the requirements of Jake’s Law.

The law outlines several key features, including adherence to safety standards, secure fencing, wheelchair-accessible surfacing, access ramps, and inclusive play structures that accommodate both disabled and non-disabled children.

It also calls for shaded areas to protect children from sun exposure, quiet zones for those with sensory sensitivities, and ADA-compliant parking and restrooms.

Byram’s recreation director Debbie Armeno said, “I’m very proud of the time and energy that went into building and installing this inclusive playground. It benefits the community, and it’s rewarding to see the children and their families enjoying it.”

To preserve the playground’s flooring and ensure safety, shoes with cleats and high heels are prohibited because they can cause significant damage to the surface.