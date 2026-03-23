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Byram ShopRite crams the cruiser

Byram. A Cram the Cruiser fundraiser was held at the Byram ShopRite on March 22.

Byram /
| 23 Mar 2026 | 01:58
    Butch Fiorentino of Byram presents a box of lasagna to Sgt. Chris Spaldo.
    Butch Fiorentino of Byram presents a box of lasagna to Sgt. Chris Spaldo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Sgt. Chris Spaldo shows the donated items on the truck.
    Sgt. Chris Spaldo shows the donated items on the truck. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Det. Larry Mendelsohn, Ptl. Scott MacMillan and Sgt. Chris Spaldo stand in front of the truck.
    Det. Larry Mendelsohn, Ptl. Scott MacMillan and Sgt. Chris Spaldo stand in front of the truck. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)