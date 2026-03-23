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Byram ShopRite crams the cruiser
Byram. A Cram the Cruiser fundraiser was held at the Byram ShopRite on March 22.
maria kovic
Byram
/
| 23 Mar 2026 | 01:58
Butch Fiorentino of Byram presents a box of lasagna to Sgt. Chris Spaldo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Sgt. Chris Spaldo shows the donated items on the truck.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Det. Larry Mendelsohn, Ptl. Scott MacMillan and Sgt. Chris Spaldo stand in front of the truck.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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