Chamber’s awards luncheon April 10

The Sussex County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Toast to the Stars Awards luncheon at noon Thursday, April 10 at the Crystal Springs Resort’s Grand Cascade Lodge, 1 Wild Turkey Way, Hardyston.

The chamber will honor winners in 15 categories, such as Businessperson of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award and Nonprofit Organization of the Year.

Tickets are $80 for chamber members and $90 for nonmembers. They may be purchased online at sussexcountychamber.org

RSVP by Thursday, April 3.