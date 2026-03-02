Civil War historian to present on Newton’s history

The Col. Ryerson Civil War Round Table will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the Sussex County Community College Student Center Theater in the “D” Building, College Hill Road.

Featured speaker Wayne McCabe, president of the Sussex County Historical Society and county historian for more than 15 years, will present “Around the Green: The Commercial Core of Newton During the Civil War.” Using historic photographs from his collection, McCabe will explore the buildings surrounding the county square and the journeys of Sussex County men traveling to Newark and the Union Army by rail.

McCabe has authored 16 books on the history of Sussex County, its municipalities, villages, and railroads. Admission to the Round Table is free, and a book raffle will follow the presentation.

For more information, visit www.ryersoncwrt.org or contact Jim Rawson at 973-362-0132.