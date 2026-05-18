Common Ground Beefsteak Dinner raises funds for Sussex County nonprofits

More than 120 guests gathered at the Byram Fire Department on May 17 for The Common Ground Beefsteak Dinner, a fundraising event benefiting the Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council and The Center for Prevention and Counseling.

The two nonprofit organizations have served Sussex County for more than 50 years, providing community programs, education, outreach and support services to residents throughout the region.

The event featured a traditional wood-fired beefsteak dinner catered by Nightingale’s and gave attendees an opportunity to gather in support of local arts, cultural and addiction prevention initiatives.

Funds raised during the evening will support addiction support services, arts and cultural programming, and other community programs offered by both organizations.

“The Common Ground Beefsteak Dinner was a celebration of community, connection, and collaboration,” organizers said. “We are grateful to everyone who attended and supported two organizations that continue to make a meaningful impact across Sussex County.”

For more information, visit the Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council or The Center for Prevention and Counseling.