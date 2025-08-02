County has new mobile health clinic

A mobile health clinic, purchased by the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners using American Rescue Plan Act funding in 2023, has arrived.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held July 24 at the Health Division offices in Hardyston.

State Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia; Chris Carney, director of the commissioners board; and Jill Space, deputy director, participated in the ceremony along with County Administrator Ron Tappan, Health and Human Services administrator Christine Florio and health officer/director Jennifer Shortino.

The mobile clinic will allow the Office of Public Health Nursing to hold health clinics throughout the county as well as provide prevention and education opportunities and health services to all 24 municipalities.

It also will create opportunities for department-wide initiatives and provide health staff with access to a fully stocked mobile clinic in the event of a public health emergency.

“The commissioners were excited to invest in something that will directly impact the community,” Space said. “The addition of this mobile health clinic will allow the Office of Public Health Nursing to serve all areas of our rural county and address barriers for our residents, such as a lack of reliable transportation.”

For information about programs and services provided by the Office of Public Health Nursing, go online to sussex.nj.us/nursing