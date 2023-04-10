DAR honors essay contest winners, outstanding teacher

The Chinkchewunska Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution honored winners of an essay contest for students in grades 5-8 at a recent reception.

The contest challenged young writers to imagine that they were delegates at the 1775-76 Continental Congress and to discuss the important issues facing their colony.

Contest winners were fifth-grader Arjun Kabse, sixth-grader Hannah Truesdell, seventh-grader Carmine Scotto and eighth-grader Cameron Jones.

The chapter also honored the 2023 Outstanding Teacher of American History: JoAnn DaSilva of Newton High School. Each year, a local educator is nominated to receive this recognition.