The Lenape Valley Regional High School Theater Department will present “The Drowsy Chaperone” musical this week at the school, 28 Sparta Road, Stanhope.

Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens, students and children.

They may be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/82389 and at the door.