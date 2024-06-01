Early voting starts continues through today

New Jersey voters will go to the polls Tuesday, June 4 to choose party nominees to run in the November election.

All the contested local races in Sussex County are in the Republican primary.

Early voting will be Wednesday, May 29 through Sunday, June 2 at three locations in the county:

• Cochran House Building, Level PL, 83 Spring St., Newton.

• Sussex-Wantage Branch Library, 69 County Road 639, Wantage.

• Louise Childs Branch Library, 21 Sparta Road, Stanhope.

Those sites are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

These are some of the contested races:

• Five Republicans are running for two seats on the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners. The candidates are incumbent Chris Carney, deputy director of the board; Alan Henderson, former mayor of Lafayette; Robert Kovic, a Sparta lawyer; Harvey Roseff, a member of the Byram Township Council; and Earl Schick, who was chosen to replace Dawn Fantasia as a commissioner in February.

One Democrat is running as a write-in candidate in the primary. All five commissioners are Republicans.

• Five Republicans are running for two seats on the Branchville Borough Council: incumbents Russell Bellis Jr. and Troy Orr as well as Randolph Morse, Keith Whitehead and Melissa Fischer.

Jeffrey Lewis is the only Democrat running for the council.

• Four Republicans are competing for two seats on the Hopatcong Borough Council in the primary: Michael Francis, John Young, Esad “Steve” Kucevic and Joseph Falconi.

• Three Republicans are running for two seats on the Stanhope Borough Council: incumbents William Thornton and Tyler Simpson as well as Najib Iftikhar.

• Two Republicans are running in congressional races in District 5 and District 7.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5, will face either Mary Jo Guinchard or George Song in the fall.

Rep. Thomas Kean Jr., R-7, and Roger Bacon are running in the primary. The winner will face Democrat Sue Altman in the fall.

• Four Republicans are vying to be the nominee for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Robert Menendez, D-N.J. They are Curtis Bashaw, Christine Serrano Glassner, Albert Harshaw and Justin Murphy.

• Three Democrats are running in the primary for that seat: Rep. Andy Kim, D-3; Patricia Campos-Medina; and Lawrence Hamm.

Menendez is on trial on federal corruption charges in Manhattan. He did not run in the primary but has not ruled out seeking re-election as an independent.