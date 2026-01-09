Easter egg hunt set at Brochecker Farms

Brochecker Farms will host an Easter egg hunt Friday, March 28, beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Admission is free with the donation of one item for K.O.D.’s Weekend Bag Program or with a $5 donation.

The event will feature 30,000 eggs filled with treats and prizes, sorted by age group, along with a sensory-friendly zone. Collection bags will be provided. Additional activities include face painting, photos with the Easter Bunny and a meet-and-greet with a cow.

For more information, or to volunteer or donate, contact Sharon Smith at 973-590-9179.