x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Easter egg hunt set at Brochecker Farms

Newton. Brochecker Farms will host an Easter egg hunt March 28 featuring 30,000 eggs, family activities and a donation-based admission benefiting the Weekend Bag Program.

Brodhecker Farms /
| 09 Jan 2026 | 03:19

    Brochecker Farms will host an Easter egg hunt Friday, March 28, beginning at 12:30 p.m.

    Admission is free with the donation of one item for K.O.D.’s Weekend Bag Program or with a $5 donation.

    The event will feature 30,000 eggs filled with treats and prizes, sorted by age group, along with a sensory-friendly zone. Collection bags will be provided. Additional activities include face painting, photos with the Easter Bunny and a meet-and-greet with a cow.

    For more information, or to volunteer or donate, contact Sharon Smith at 973-590-9179.