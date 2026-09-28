Fairview Lake YMCA to host annual Pig Roast and Community Harvest Day

Fairview Lake YMCA Camps will welcome families and community members to its annual Pig Roast and Community Harvest Day on Sunday, Oct. 4.

The event, known locally as the Pig Roast, will be held at Fairview Lake YMCA Camps, 1035 Fairview Lake Road, and will feature the annual pig roast, camp activities, crafts and time for guests to enjoy the Fairview Lake property.

“Just like camp, our community is always growing and changing, and we’re excited to have everyone here to celebrate,” said Marc Koch, district executive director of Fairview Lake YMCA Camps. “The Pig Roast is one of those days when we get to open our doors, bring people together, share some good food, and enjoy being part of this community.”

The event also will include a 1 p.m. dedication at Oak Cabin, celebrating an important part of the Fairview Lake community and its history.

The Pig Roast and Community Harvest Day is open to the public. Admission is $21 for those 15 and older, $11 for ages 5 to 14 and free for children 4 and younger.