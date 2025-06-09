Flag Day Parade & Festival on Saturday

The second annual Flag Day Parade & Festival will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 14.

The event is organized by the Lake Hopatcong Elks and the Borough of Hopatcong.

The parade will begin at 3 p.m. at Hopatcong High School and proceed down Durban Avenue to the center of town.

At and near Hopatcong Firehouse #3, 43 Hopatchung Road, there will be food trucks and treat vendors, beer and other beverages, a retail vendor market and a Kids Zone with bounce houses, a dunk tank and soccer shoot.

A Car Show will be open to all car clubs. Trophies will be awarded.

Musicians Who’s Johnny will entertain.