Food drives to aid Residents affected by SNAP delays

With the federal government shutdown affecting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits this month, the Borough of Stanhope is doing what it can to help those in need.

“We recognized the need so I put out a note on Stanhope Facebook groups and had a Nixle (boroughwide alert/information system) sent out informing people when we would be at borough hall collecting nonperishable food to be distributed,” Stanhope Mayor Gene Wronko said. “We had a good turn out and we have another scheduled.”

The first food drive took place Saturday, Nov. 1, and the next one is from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 15, once again at borough hall. The food will then be taken to Waterloo Neighborhood Pantry on Mansfield Drive in Stanhope.

“They are the main pantry we are working with because they already have people in Stanhope that they deliver goods to and because they will, in turn, distribute food to two local churches where people go for goods,” Wronko said. “We collect the food and they help distribute it.”

Wronko said information about additional food drives will be posted in Stanhope community groups on Facebook and via Nixle.

Waterloo Neighborhood Pantry

The help has not gone unnoticed, Waterloo founder Sharon Leon said.

“The efforts of the community are what keeps our shelves and families fed and the impact is truly felt by the community,” Leon said. “The first week [of November] we had about 10 new families come to the pantry. Most are worried about the near future and the holidays.”

To accommodate the added families, the pantry hours are currently Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. There are no requirements to receive goods.

“We have nonperishable food, meat and eggs and locally grown food donated by local share and some local farmers in the area,” Leon said. “Nonperishable foods can be dropped off anytime and we have a box outside for donations. Perishable food can be dropped off during open hours or by contacting us to meet the donator at the food pantry.”

To donate to or volunteer at Waterloo, which is community funded, call 973-796-0214 or email waterlooneighborhoodpantry@gmail.com.