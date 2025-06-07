Former Stanhope mayor dies at 83

Diana Kuncken, the first female mayor of Stanhope, died Tuesday, June 3. She was 83.

Kuncken was elected mayor in 2004 and served eight years in that position. In 2012, she re-joined the Borough Council and was a candidate for re-election in the Tuesday, June 10 primary.

She first became a member of the council in 1997.

Kuncken was born Dec. 22, 1941, in Jersey City. She was a longtime resident of Stanhope.

She was a teacher at Our Savior Lutheran Nursery School in Stanhope for 15 years, then was the preschool director at St. Michael School in Netcong for 28 years until her retirement in 2016.