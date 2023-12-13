Funds for water/sewer, park improvements OK’d

The Town Council approved an ordinance to spend more than $247,000 on water and sewer improvements at the Nov. 27 meeting.

Council members also approved an ordinance to spend more than $25,000 on park improvements, such as picnic tables, benches and a scoreboard.

Other ordinances approved would:

• Revise fees on liquor licenses, cat and dog adoptions, fishing permits and property maintenance violations.

• Set maximum and minimum salaries for town employees.

Matthew Whitesell’s application to join the Fire Department also was approved.

During public comments, Lily Atkinson asked officials to consider putting more crosswalks on Liberty Street. “There is only one right now at the far end.”

New police officer

During the meeting, Mark Fleming was sworn in as a police officer.

Fleming, who grew up in Long Valley, graduated from Delaware Valley University in 2014 with a degree in criminal justice.

In 2018, he joined the Morris County Correctional Facility, then moved to the Newton Police Department in July.

Police Chief Steven VanNieuwland, who started that job in 2021, thanked officials for providing the department with personnel and equipment.

”It’s an exciting time in our department. This transition keeps on going,” he said. “We’re building a department for the future.”

He noted that there is competition for police officer candidates with other departments. “We’re very fortunate to get somebody of his high caliber,” he said, referring to Fleming.

Councilwoman Helen Le Frois praised police for awarding a “positive ticket” to a student at Merriam Avenue Elementary School. “You go the extra mile by doing the community policing that you do.”

The positive ticketing program, in which police recognize children for positive behavior, was created by the Center for Prevention & Counseling, a nonprofit organization based in Newton.