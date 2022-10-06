Gottheimer visits Benny’s Bodega

U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (N.J.-5) visited local community non-profit organization Benny’s Bodega — a 501(c)(3) that offers hard-working residents who are struggling with basic needs items free of charge.

Benny’s Bodega was founded by Benjamin Davey, a social worker with the Sussex County Division of Child Protection and Permanency. He started collecting donations of goods in his office for the community, then expanded to a physical storefront in 2019.

Gottheimer met with Craig Kalucki, who leads the day-to-day operations of Benny’s Bodega, and local volunteers.

“North Jersey’s local nonprofit organizations serve as a vital lifeline for many residents throughout our community. That’s why it was great to visit Benny’s Bodega and their volunteers in Newton to learn more about how they’re giving back and helping residents, seniors, and disabled residents who may be struggling,” said Gottheimer. “I urge everyone who can to support the local nonprofits that do so much to help our community.”

Benny’s Bodega offers clothing items, food, and toiletries. Their target population is the A.L.I.C.E (Asset limited, income constrained, employed) demographic — those who are employed but struggle meeting their basic needs. The Bodega also allows senior citizens and residents with disabilities to take as many goods as they need free of charge once per month.

Benny’s Bodega is staffed entirely by volunteers. The Bodega organizes fundraising events and partners with local businesses to increase their contributions to the community, and they receive fresh food donations from local farms.