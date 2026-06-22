H3AL Network holds 6th annual Juneteenth celebration

H3AL Network held its sixth annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 20, on the outdoor grounds of Sussex County Community College.

The event marked the 161st anniversary of Juneteenth and the first year the celebration was hosted at the college’s Newton campus.

Organizers said the move to Sussex County Community College was intended to expand the event’s reach to a broader student population and the wider community.

The free, family-friendly celebration was built around music, community gathering and reflection, with the goal of making Juneteenth a lasting part of the local cultural calendar.

Held from noon to 4 p.m., the event invited residents to come together in recognition of Juneteenth and its significance in American history.