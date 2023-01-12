Hewitt woman charged with DWI in Byram

Carrie Mulligan, 44, of Hewitt was charged with driving while intoxicated Jan. 9 after an officer saw her vehicle speeding on Route 206, police said.

A Byram Township officer also saw the vehicle tailgating a vehicle in front of it, police said.

The vehicle was stopped, and the officer thought Mulligan may be intoxicated. She was asked to perform several field sobriety tests, which she failed, police said.

She was arrested and taken to the police station, where she also was charged with tailgating, failure to dim high beams, careless driving, reckless driving and failure to produce an insurance card.

She was released pending a mandatory appearance in Andover-Joint Municipal Court.