Hopatcong Patriots Parade will be Saturday

The Hopatcong Patriots Parade & Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 27.The parade will kick off at 2 p.m. from Hopatcong High School and proceed down Durban Avenue to the center of town.

The festivities will take place from 1 to 9 p.m. at and near Hopatcong Firehouse #3, 43 Hopatchung Road.

The retail vendor market and food trucks open at 1 p.m. There will be a car show from 1 to 4 p.m. that is open to all car clubs.

The Kids Zone will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. with bounce houses, a dunk tank, soccer shoot and more.

The beer garden will be open from 3 to 9 p.m.

The Glow Party starts at 8 p.m.