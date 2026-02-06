Hudson Farm Club to host Open That Bottle Night fundraiser

The Hudson Farm Club will host a local celebration of the internationally recognized “Open That Bottle Night” to benefit Project Self-Sufficiency at 6 p.m. Feb. 28.

The event is inspired by the tradition created more than 20 years ago by former Wall Street Journal “Tastings” columnists John Brecher and Dorothy Gaiter, encouraging participants to open a meaningful bottle of wine and share the memories attached to it.

This year’s fundraiser will feature wine tastings, food, live entertainment by magician Michael Chaut of Magical Nights, and an auction hosted by Ted Tafaro. Music will be provided by the jazz ensemble Meant to Be. Guests are invited to bring a bottle of wine and share its story with other attendees.

The worldwide Open That Bottle Night celebration encourages friends and families to gather over wine and memories. Bottles need not be expensive, organizers said, and the event is now observed in locations around the globe.

“Open That Bottle Night is not just a celebration of our fine wine; it’s a toast to the spirit of resilience and community in Sussex County,” said Kathy Esposito, a Project Self-Sufficiency board member and event organizer. “At Project Self-Sufficiency, we believe in opening doors and extending our hand. This event is a reminder that sometimes the best way to savor life is by uncorking the moments that bring us together.”

Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency, said the event plays an important role in the organization’s annual fundraising campaign.

“We are grateful to the members of the Hudson Farm Club for their extraordinary hospitality,” she said.

The event will take place at the Hudson Farm Club, a 3,800-acre private preserve in Andover. The property was originally owned by railroad magnate John P. McRoy, who operated a dairy farm there. In 1920, the land was donated to the Hudson Guild, a New York City-based charitable organization.

Sponsorship packages range from $500 for individual tickets to $10,000 for the top-level “Oenophile” package. Tickets are available at projectselfsufficiency.org/open-that-bottle-night or by calling 973-940-3500.