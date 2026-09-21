Jefferson Township marching band competition draws 12 ensembles

Jefferson Township High School was filled with the sights and sounds of marching bands Saturday as the school hosted its 17th annual Jefferson Township Marching Band Competition.

The competition featured 12 ensembles, including Newton, Parsippany Hills, Wayne Hills, Sparta, Morris Knolls, Vernon Township, Morris Hills, Passaic County Technical-Vocational Schools, Lenape Valley Regional, Bangor Area, West Milford and Jefferson Township high schools.

This year’s event marked the first Jefferson Township competition sanctioned by US Bands following the Jefferson Township Marching Band’s transition from Tournament of Bands.

The participating bands showcased productions combining music, marching, choreography and visual performance.

Awards were presented by Jefferson Township school and community representatives, music educators, members of the Board of Education and senior members of the Jefferson Township High School Marching Band.

“We are incredibly proud of what our students and our entire community accomplished in hosting this year’s competition,” said Dave Corn, president of the Jefferson Township Marching Band Parents Association. “It was wonderful to see so many talented student musicians take the field on such a beautiful day.”