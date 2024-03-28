Kitchin named new superintendent in West Milford

Brian Kitchin, chief school administrator and superintendent of the Fredon Township School District, has been named the new superintendent in West Milford, effective July 1.

The Board of Education there approved a five-year contract for Kitchin at a special meeting Thursday, March 28. He will be paid $205,000 a year.

He was selected from nine finalists; 29 people applied for the position.

Kitchin has been head of the Fredon district for two years. It serves grades pre-k through 6.

The West Milford district serves grades pre-k through 12.

Lydia Furnari is serving as interim superintendent there through June 30. She was hired after former Superintendent Alex Anemone resigned last year. He held the post for seven years.