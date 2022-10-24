Kittatinny student wins DAR citizenship award

Riley Hough is the KRHS recipient of this year’s Daughter of the American Revolution Good Citizen’s award.

This award and scholarship contest began in 1934 to inspire students to be good citizens. Qualities they look for are dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.

Riley is one of those people always willing to lend a helping hand. From visiting the class turtles to assisting a classmate with missed schoolwork, Riley is the person everyone can depend on. She participates in community service through Interact. Riley is the secretary for the senior class. Soccer and basketball are Riley’s sports. She is a born leader on her teams as well as among her peers. She is the perfect choice to represent Kittatinny for this very special honor.