Kittatinny student wins veterans essay contest

Kittatinny Regional High School Middle School seventh grader Nathan Intyre was this year’s winner of the Salute to Military Veterans essay contest on the topic “Why Are We Saluting Sussex County Military Veterans?”

All entries were reviewed and judged by members of the Veterans Committee which are representatives from the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.

Itnyre was asked to read his essay at the Nov. 6, at an event on which he was presented with a monetary gift for his winning essay.