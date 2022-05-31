Sussex County announces ‘Design a Pin Contest’ to salute veterans

Do you have a creative child in the sixth, seventh or eighth grade who would like to honor our veterans in an upcoming, county-wide event? Then sign them up for Sussex County’s “Design a Pin Contest.”

The Sussex County Board of County Commissioners, the Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services, and the Sussex County Veterans Committee celebrates its veterans each year at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in November. This year will mark the 22nd anniversary of the county’s “Salute to Military Veterans Parade,” which honors our military veterans.

Each year a patriotic pin design contest is held and the winning design is made into a pin.

These pins are given to all veterans at this event. Eligible Sussex County students are encouraged to submit a pin design expressing their support and appreciation to the veterans of Sussex County. Entries from students who are home schooled will also be accepted.

All entries will be reviewed and judged by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. One contest winner will be selected. Student and school information will not be provided to the judges in order to ensure fairness.

The winner will be asked to be present at the Sussex County Salute to Military Veterans Parade, which will be held at the Sussex County Fairgrounds (Plains Road, Frankford, NJ) on Sunday, November 6, 2022. The winner will also receive a cash award.

The winner, their parents, and the school will be contacted by the contest chairperson when a decision is rendered. Additional information and questions can be directed to the Sussex County Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555, ext. 1277, or seniorservices@sussex.nj.us.