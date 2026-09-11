Lenape Valley Regional hosts Share the Keys program for student drivers

Lenape Valley Regional High School hosted its Share the Keys program Sept. 8 for student drivers and their parents.

The program was facilitated by LVRHS driver’s education teachers Julie Russell and Ericka McCurnin and is required for students who want to drive to school and park on campus.

Students in grades 9-12 participated in the program. Students need to attend only once during their four years at the school to qualify for driving privileges.

The program focused on driver safety, compliance with New Jersey’s graduated driver licensing requirements and the role parents play in helping young drivers develop safe habits.

Parents were encouraged to proactively communicate their expectations with student drivers and model safe driving behaviors themselves.

The Share the Keys program is designed to help students and families understand the responsibilities that come with driving and reinforce safe practices both on and off school grounds.