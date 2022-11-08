Lexi Faye playground dedicated

The Lexi Faye Heart of Gold Playground was dedicated at the Merriam Avenue School on Oct. 21.

Present at the ceremony were Faye family members, school staff, Board members, and students. Mr. Stanton, Merriam Avenue School Principal and Mr. Mooney Interim Superintendent, Ms. Dunn, Board President, and Lexi’s Mother, Ms. Faye addressed the group and thanked everyone.

Faye also thanked Mr. Sekelsky, Business Administrator, for all his diligence to ensure that everything went well. The students eagerly awaited as the Faye family cut the ribbon and Mr. Stanton signaled the go ahead and the student ran towards the playground equipment.

The Faye family, residents of Newton, donated over $126,000 through the Lexi Faye Heart of Gold Foundation for this playground to honor the spirit of their daughter, Lexi Faye.