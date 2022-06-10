YMCA brings before and after school care to Newton school district

The Sussex County YMCA recently announced plans to partner with the Newton Public School District to keep kids active, busy and engaged before and after they go to school.

“We are thrilled to be able to extend our School Age Child Care program to Newton and Merriam Avenue School and offer children in the community a safe place to continue learning, stay active, and become motivated to reach their potential,” said Corey Brown, executive director at the Sussex County YMCA.

“The YMCA is a well-known and trusted organization in the community and shares Merriam Avenue School’s commitment to providing equitable access for all students regardless of their background to a safe and supportive environment. Merriam’s Community Schools model of integrated student supports, expanded learning opportunities, family engagement, and collaborative leadership will be strengthened by our partnership with the YMCA, and I look forward to working together with the Y to enhance the experiences of children beyond the classroom walls,” said Merriam Avenue School Principal Kevin Stanton.

The Before Care program will be open to students entering Pre-K to fourth grade and the After School program will be open to students entering grades Pre-K to second grade. Both programs will be held on-site at Merriam Avenue School. Merriam Avenue School will continue to be a bus stop for Camp Auxilium. Transportation to and from Camp Auxilium, located at 14 Old Swartswood Road in Newton, will be provided only for students enrolled at Camp Auxilium.

The Sussex County YMCA offers these services for working parents, with before care starting at 7 a.m. and after school care ending at 6 p.m. Families can choose between three and five days a week. Discounts are offered for Y members, as well as school district employees. The Y also offers financial assistance to qualifying students and accepts child care subsidy programs administered by Norwescap CFRS in Sussex County.

To register for the program, contact the Y at 973-758-9039 or register online at metroymcas.org.