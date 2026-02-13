x
Liberty Towers holds ice cream social

Newton. Liberty Towers held an ice cream social and crafts event on Feb. 12.

| 13 Feb 2026 | 03:15
    Doris Szilasie of Newton works on a craft.
    Leslie Coft, Robbin Lee, Angelo Vaz and Josephine Miragliotta, all from Newton, look up from their crafts.
