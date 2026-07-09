Libraries launch Reading Rocks program for young readers

The Sussex County Library System is partnering with Braen Stone and the Sussex County Miners to bring back the Reading Rocks program this August, encouraging children to explore books about earth science, mining and geology.

The program is open to children ages 2 to 12. Participants who read five books from the designated Braen-Book Reading List during August will receive a Reading Rocks prize box, which will be distributed in September.

The program begins Aug. 1 and runs through Aug. 31. Children can register at any Sussex County Library System branch or download a registration form and reading log. Completed reading logs must be returned to any branch by Aug. 31.

The program will kick off with a free family event at Skylands Stadium in Augusta on Friday, July 31, with presentations scheduled for 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Families will enjoy an interactive presentation by Eyes of the Wild, along with ice cream and baseball-themed activities.