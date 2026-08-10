Line dancers compete at Sussex County Fair competition

Country music and line dancing took center stage at the Sussex County Fair as D.J. Tina Marie of Whiskey Crossing LLC hosted a line dancing competition at the Performing Arts Tent.

The competition brought dancers from across the area together to compete in Diamond, Female and Male divisions. Participants were judged on their talent, timing, technique and performance while entertaining an enthusiastic fair crowd.

The 2026 winners were Brendon Johansson in the Male division, Janelle Pratt in the Female division and Nicole Meister in the Diamond division.

D.J. Tina Marie provided music throughout the evening, with open-floor dancing between competition rounds giving fairgoers an opportunity to join in.

The event also featured support from line dance instructors and judges Kristin of Boots & Bling, Line Dance with Lexi and Location Line Dancing.