Little Sprouts offers free preschool to Newton students

Students ages 3 and 4 who reside in the Newton school district are invited to attend preschool at no cost at the Little Sprouts Early Learning Center. In addition to daycare and preschool, the Little Sprouts Early Learning Center offers care for children before and after school, as well as during the summer. Enrollment in the center’s daycare and preschool programs is currently underway.

Interested parents are invited to schedule a tour of the facility by calling Little Sprouts, 973-940-3540, or by completing a form on the website, littlesproutsearlylearningcenter.org. The Little Sprouts Early Learning Center is located on the campus of Project Self-Sufficiency, across from Sussex County Community College, at 127 Mill Street in Newton.

The Little Sprouts Early Learning Center features separate classrooms for each age group, from infancy through preschool. The center uses “Creative Curriculum,” the curriculum approved by the State of New Jersey and endorsed by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, in all classrooms to help children learn important skills in math, literacy, science, social studies, the arts, and technology. Fully qualified teachers are available in each school room and the child-teacher ratio adheres to or exceeds state standards, according to the Learning Center.

Each classroom has new equipment, as well as learning centers for dramatic play, computers, science, housekeeping, sand and water play, reading, and music. The center also contains an all-purpose room for active indoor play and parent presentations, as well as a sick room for those children who may fall ill during the day. The center is equipped with two separate playgrounds, one for younger tots and one for older children.

Little Sprouts Early Learning Center offers space for 83 youngsters, ages 6 weeks to 6 years. For the free preschool program for Newton residents, students must turn 3 years old by October 1, 2022. All types of subsidized daycare are accepted, including New Jersey Cares for Kids and Work First New Jersey. For more information, visit the center’s website, littlesproutsearlylearningcenter.org or call 973-940-3540.