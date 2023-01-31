Local students honored by colleges

• Kyle McHugh of Byram has been named to the fall President’s List at West Virginia University in Morgantown.

He is a sophomore majoring in elementary education.

To make the President’s List, students must have a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) in a semester in which they were enrolled in 12 credit hours or more of graded courses.

• Ellie and Serena Mulligan, twin daughters of Terrence and Meredith Mulligan of Sparta, both made the fall Dean’s List at Providence College.

They are juniors majoring in health policy and management.

To make the Dean’s List, students must have a GPA of 3.55 or better with no grade lower than C.

