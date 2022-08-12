Locals bear with local bears

In a survey of 550 readers, 91% responded that they’ve spotted at least one bear around town this year.
Bears where?
Readers were given the option to report multiple places where they spotted black bears around town...
• 74% saw bears outside their home or in their yards
• 37% saw bears in a neighbor’s yard
• 16% saw bears out in the woods
• 9% have not seen any bears this year
• 6% saw bears in a commercial setting/shopping area
On the hunt...
Locals are split on whether or not there should be a bear hunting season:
• 56% are in favor of the hunt
• 44% are against it.