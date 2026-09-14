Master Ken’s Taekwondo students recognized for summer reading

Master Ken’s Taekwondo students put their training discipline to work this summer by participating in XMAC’s annual Summer Reading Contest.

From July 1 through Aug. 31, students challenged themselves to read as many books as possible, combining their commitment to reading with the focus and discipline developed through their Taekwondo training.

After reviewing the submissions received by Sept. 5, Master Ken announced three winners: Brantley Pandorf of Lafayette Township, Valerie Munoz of Hamburg Township and Anastasia Rodriguez of Sparta Township.

Master Ken congratulated the winners and all of the students who participated and dedicated time to reading during the summer.

The contest encouraged students to maintain positive habits and continue developing skills outside the Taekwondo studio.